– Corbin Carroll talks World Series goals and Diamondbacks' strengths with Tom Verducci

2023 World Series odds: Texas Rangers open as World Series favoritesThe Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers will meet in an unlikely World Series matchup. Here's what the odds say heading into the series.

Corbin Carroll is all baseball, all the timeThe Diamondbacks' top-of-the-lineup force is meticulous and detail-oriented to a fault — but he has very few on a baseball field.

Arizona Diamondbacks take series of slights into surprise World Series against Texas RangersOverlooked by oddsmakers and angered by analysts, the Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves in a Surprise Series against the also unexpected Texas Rangers. But the mindsets couldn't be more different ahead of Friday night's opener in Major League Baseball's third all-wild card title matchup.

Arizona D-backs take series of slights into surprise World Series against Texas RangersDiamondbacks closer Paul Sewald has become keeper of the receipts, reminding teammates of what they consider disrespect.