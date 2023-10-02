Cops searching in N.J. for missing Patrick Pespas of HBO’s ‘Telemarketers’

10/3/2023 1:00 AM

Patrick J. Pespas, 54, was last seen in Pennsylvania about 8 p.m. Friday, according to “Telemarketers” directors Sam Lipman-Stern and Adam Bhala Lough.

njdotcom

