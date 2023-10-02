Cops searching in N.J. for missing Patrick Pespas of HBO’s ‘Telemarketers’

HBO documentary series “Telemarketers”, 54, was last seen in Easton about 8 p.m. Friday, according to “Telemarketers” directors Sam Lipman-Stern and Adam Bhala Lough.If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.
Star of HBO ‘Telemarketers’ docuseries Patrick J. Pespas goes missing“Pat is missing, and [his wife] Sue, his family and friends are very worried about him” co-director Adam Bhala Lough said.
Pat Pespas, star of HBO's N.J.-based 'Telemarketers' docudrama, is missingPolice say he may be operating a white 2002 Ford Mustang with New Jersey license plates.