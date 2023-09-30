Cops likely waited over two decades to arrest Tupac murder suspect Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis so he would air more confessions: expert

“‘You didn’t just say it twice, you didn’t just say it five times,’ and so now you’ve got this compilation of so many confessions,” Kading said, adding, “The perception is that it’s going to be hard for him at this point to say, ‘Hey, I was just...

“‘You didn’t just say it twice, you didn’t just say it five times,’ and so now you’ve got this compilation of so many confessions,” Kading said, adding, “The perception is that it’s going to be hard for him at this point to say, ‘Hey, I was just kind of boasting, making stuff up.’”

Davis shared his ties to the Las Vegas shooting in a 2018 interview and 2019 tell-all memoir.In 2018, after he was diagnosed with cancer, Davis brazenly provided details to BET about the drive-by shooting, including that he was in the front seat of the Cadillac.

A year later, in his 2019 memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” Davisas one of the last living witnesses to Tupac’s murder while recounting details of the slaying.

“One of my guys from the back seat grabbed the Glock and started bustin’ back,” Davis wrote. “As the rounds continued flying, I ducked down so that I wouldn’t get hit.”

Tupac died just days after he was shot at an intersection in Las Vegas.Davis also claimed in his book that his nephew Orlando Anderson, who also was a member of the South Side Compton Crips, fatally shot Tupac.

Anderson, who died in 1998, denied any involvement in Shakur’s murder and was never charged.

Clark County Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo described Davis as the “on-ground, on-site commander” and “shot caller” who “ordered the death” of Shakur.

Nevada does not have a statute of limitations for prosecuting murder cases.