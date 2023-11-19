Coppia: Bringing Fine Dining to a Tiny Restaurant in Chesterland

It’s no small feat to make some noise when you’re a tiny, not-inexpensive restaurant tucked away in sleepy Chesterland, but that’s precisely what Hedy Pastrán and Talia Trovato are doing at Coppia. The chefs, who met while working at the highly regarded Victoria & Albert’s restaurant at Disney’s Grand Floridian, have managed to bring fine dining down to an approachable level without surrendering one ounce of its grandeur.

For nearly 15 years, this modest ranch had been home to Sapore, a lovely restaurant affiliated with the Paganini School of Cooking next door. Early in 2022, the property quietly changed hands and reopened as Coppia. With the affiliation to the culinary school severed, the new operators had free rein in the kitchen to forge a new path. And where other up-and-coming chefs might be eager to flex their five-star cred, earned while working in extravagant resort and country club dining rooms, Pastrán and Trovato know precisely when and where to step on the ga





