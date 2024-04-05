Copper Takes Center Stage as Supply Shock Fuels Production Concerns

For much of the past decade, there’s been a widely accepted orthodoxy in the mining industry that copper is the place to be. Its champions have pointed to a likely explosion in demand as the global economy electrifies and decarbonizes, while fresh supply has looked increasingly scarce. Instead, the metal has largely been overshadowed by old-industry stalwarts such as iron ore and coal, which have driven record profits for mining’s biggest names in recent years.

Yet a supply shock and growing confidence in an economic recovery are now seeing copper take center stage. Production concerns have been fueled by Panama’s order late last year to shut a giant First Quantum Minerals Ltd. mine, removing roughly 400,000 tons of the metal from the world’s annual supply. Behemoth Anglo American Plc then stunned investors by saying it was scaling back output by about 200,000 tons. The market initially shrugged off these cuts as consumption looked anemi

Copper Mining Industry Supply Shock Production Concerns Economic Recovery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mining / 🏆 449. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vizsla Copper: A Leader in Copper and Gold ExplorationVizsla Copper is positioning itself as a leader in the mineral exploration and development sector, with a focus on copper and gold. The Company's portfolio includes the Woodjam project and other copper exploration properties. With a commitment to responsible exploration and the green energy transition, Vizsla Copper aims to become a leader in the sustainable development of critical resources.

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

Chinese Copper Smelters Agree on Production Cuts to Address Raw Material ShortageChinese top copper smelters have reached an agreement to jointly implement production cuts at some loss-making plants in response to a shortage of raw material. Each smelter will assess the reductions they want to make. This agreement was made at a meeting in Beijing as fees to process copper concentrate on the spot market have reached their lowest levels in over a decade.

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

Kamoa-Kakula’s first quarter copper production hits 86,203 tonnesNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

Vista Medical Center East reinstated as trauma center after revocationVista Medical Center East in Waukegan has been reinstated as a trauma center, more than a month after it was stripped of the title.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

A Studio Production Exec on AI, Production Challenges and the Cost of Making TVAn unvarnished look at everything happening right now with the new technology that's affecting the entertainment industry.

Source: LAist - 🏆 606. / 51 Read more »