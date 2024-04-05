Copper Takes Center Stage as Supply Shock Fuels Production Concerns

For much of the past decade, there’s been a widely accepted orthodoxy in the mining industry that copper is the place to be. Its champions have pointed to a likely explosion in demand as the global economy electrifies and decarbonizes, while fresh supply has looked increasingly scarce. Instead, the metal has largely been overshadowed by old-industry stalwarts such as iron ore and coal, which have driven record profits for mining’s biggest names in recent years.
Yet a supply shock and growing confidence in an economic recovery are now seeing copper take center stage. Production concerns have been fueled by Panama’s order late last year to shut a giant First Quantum Minerals Ltd. mine, removing roughly 400,000 tons of the metal from the world’s annual supply. Behemoth Anglo American Plc then stunned investors by saying it was scaling back output by about 200,000 tons. The market initially shrugged off these cuts as consumption looked anemi
