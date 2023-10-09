Copper price taking strain amid US rate hike fears, slow China recovery

Articles can be saved for quick future reference. This is a subscriber benefit. If you are already a subscriber, please log in to save this article. If you are not a subscriber, click on the View Subscription Options button to subscribe.
Please enter the email address that you used to subscribe on Engineering News. Your password will be sent to this address.Note: When you select a default region you will be directed to the MiningWeekly.com home page of your choice whenever you visit miningweekly.com.
ECNU Seeking Global Talents - Shanghai, China job with East China Normal University | 12807315Founded in 1951, and based in Shanghai, East China Normal University (ECNU) is one of the top research universities in China. Directly under the Ministry of Education and sponsored by the national key university programs—“Project 211” and “Project 985”— our university is renowned for its teacher education and high-level research programs in both basic and applied sciences. In 2017, ECNU was selected into Class A of the “Double First-Class Program” (First Class University and First-Class Academic
ECNU Seeking Global Talents - Shanghai, China job with East China Normal University | 779196Founded in 1951, and based in Shanghai, East China Normal University (ECNU) is one of the top research universities in China. Directly under the Ministry of Education and sponsored by the national key university programs—“Project 211” and “Project 985”— our university is renowned for its teacher education and high-level research programs in both basic and applied sciences. In 2017, ECNU was selected into Class A of the “Double First-Class Program” (First Class University and First-Class Academic