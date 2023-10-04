Coping with Grief During the Holiday Season

Elaborately wrapped gifts, mouthwatering spreads, and strings upon strings of twinkly lights are just a few reasons the holidays can feel so magical. What makes this festive time truly meaningful, though, is the company you celebrate with. So if you’re grieving, the season can quickly become clouded by painful realizations of what—or rather who—is missing.

Mourning the death of a loved one is always incredibly difficult, but it’s an even greater obstacle during the sentimental holiday months, Gina Moffa, LCSW, a New York City–based psychotherapist and the author of Moving On Doesn’t Mean Letting Go: A Modern Guide to Navigating Loss, tells SELF. “This time of year is usually seen as the season of hope, family, connection, and happiness, and for people who have lost someone, it can be a stark reminder of what they don’t have,” Moffa says. Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t find moments of joy this season, or at least get through the next few months in one piec





