Coperni adorns futuristic lineup with AI pins at Paris Fashion Week

Coperni designers Sebastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant held their fashion week outing in a vast underground sound research centre in the heart of Paris, showcasing sporty ultra-modern styles with tech devices, the Humane Ai Pin, fastened to lapels. "The clothes are designed to be worn lightly," according to show notes and the designers pared back styles with open-backed dresses and shortened trouser hems for leggy looks, while leaving shirt sleeves extra long, dangling like scarves.

The soundtrack bounced around the room, a composition featuring sounds of moving fabric, and, at one point, the tinkle of a triangle instrument – just as clothing with triangle cutouts was shown. Adding to the show's futuristic bent were sportswear pieces and flat, square-toed sneakers from a collaboration with Puma, while some models carried the label's Swipe bag CD player, complete with headphones.

The label, founded in 2013, is known for generating buzz during Paris Fashion Week, last year spray painting a dress on Bella Hadid, and more recently, sending robot dogs onto the runway. Paris Fashion Week runs until Oct. 3 and features brands including Chanel, Hermes and LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton. headtopics.com

Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Sonali Paul