| Cope springs eternal: The anti-Trump right grabs at Glenn Youngkin

Eight years later, we’re still doing this? Earlier this month, YouGov went ahead and pitted Youngkin against Biden in. Biden won by 8 points. Only 7 in 10 Republicans said they planned to back Youngkin.

Sure, he’s relatively unknown, but he was also identified as “the Republican” in a match-up against Biden. This is not an indicator of a candidate poised to consolidate a party already besotted by Trump.

There are a few factors at play here. One is the ongoing sense among many Republicans who dislike Trump that, surely, their party couldn’t have moved that far away from them. That there must bethat can derail his candidacy. It’s a sentiment that should have been effectively quashed at some point in the past seven years but, for many people, hasn’t been.a New York Times report

that should give the lie to this idea. The Club For Growth, which has had a rocky relationship with Trump, tried to fund an effort to undercut his candidacy. They found that none of their attacks worked — and, in some cases, that the attacks only strengthened Trump.

in a wide field of potential Republican candidates for the nomination. Trump came in at 53 percent and DeSantis at 20. Youngkin landed at 1 percent, lower than former Wyoming representative Liz Cheney.you might respond. And that’s true. But it is also true that DeSantis wasn’t a candidate at that point either. Not to mention Cheney.

There are a few factors at play here. One is the ongoing sense among many Republicans who dislike Trump that, surely, their party couldn't have moved that far away from them. That there must bethat can derail his candidacy. It's a sentiment that should have been effectively quashed at some point in the past seven years but, for many people, hasn't been.a New York Times report

that should give the lie to this idea. The Club For Growth, which has had a rocky relationship with Trump, tried to fund an effort to undercut his candidacy. They found that none of their attacks worked — and, in some cases, that the attacks only strengthened Trump. This wasn't a "perfect alternative" approach or a "consolidate against him" approach but a "take him down" approach — and it didn't work.

But this brings us to another factor. There are a lot of people out there in the world who have personal power or money or both and who are used to being able to shape the world around them. There are a lot of deep-pocketed Republican donors in particular who meet that description. So they look around for a solution and, here, view Youngkin as a possibility. (That there is no shortage of remora-like consultants willing to encourage these flights of fancy doesn’t hurt.) Surely if they all coalesce around the Virginia governor, they can reshape the race!

Maybe. Or maybe Trump is popular with Republicans and holds a huge lead as a function of that popularity. Maybe there is no silver bullet here, no way in which that personal power can change the minds of the GOP electorate.

Maybe it’s less complicated than they would like it to be.