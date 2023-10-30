Cooper Flagg, the nation's top high school player, commits to Duke

Oct 20, 2023; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils recruit Cooper Flagg during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports - 21693605The 6-foot-8 forward is coming off the heels of his official visit to Duke where he took in"Countdown to Craziness" alongside two other five-star recruits,

This is a huge get for head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff after offering Flagg the summer before his sophomore year. Early on, Flagg told Yahoo Sports that Duke was one of his dream schools and Scheyer stayed consistent throughout the entire recruiting process, sometimes the only college head coach watching from the sidelines at his AAU games last spring and summer.

"I've grown up my whole life watching them and I like their playing style," Flagg told Yahoo Sports."I just love the program, the history and the culture, and I'm looking forward to see what Jon Scheyer does. He's a great coach."that will take him through the 2028-29 season. He took over the program last year from Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski and led the Blue Devils to a 27-9 record and won the ACC tournament. They were a No. headtopics.com

With Flagg's commitment, Duke now has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Coming in next season along with Flagg are five-starsFlagg is playing his senior season for powerhouse Montverde Academy (Florida) and came off a jam-packed summer where he put up ridiculous numbers on Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League, averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game for Maine United.

