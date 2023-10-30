Cooper Flagg Commits To Duke

Cooper Flagg has committed to Duke University. Flagg is considered the likely top overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Flagg is a 6-foot-9 forward. The Maine native is finishing his high school career at Montverde Academy, which has produced dozens of NBA draft picks over the past decade. Flagg reclassified to graduate high school in 2024, so that he could attend college a year early.

In 2022, Flagg was a part of the United States gold medal team at the U17 World Cup. Flagg averaged 9.3 points, 10 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.9 blocks as a 15-year-old.

