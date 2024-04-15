Cooler and Drier Weather Settles In

Published: Apr. 15, 2024 at 1:36 AM EDTCLEVELAND, Ohio - Cooler and drier air has settled into the area today behind a cold front that moved through yesterday evening. That front was also the focus for showers and storms that moved across primarily southern parts of the region.
It will still be pleasant this Monday afternoon with lots of sunshine and high temperatures ranging from around 60 degrees near the lakeshore to around 70 degrees in the Akron-Canton zone and locations farther south.A clear and calm night is ahead with low temperatures in the low 40s.This will be the next system to watch.
A warm front crosses Tuesday night, followed by a cold front Wednesday evening. Showers will be widespread Wednesday morning, then storms form Wednesday evening. Cooler weather is in store to end the week and head into the weekend. High temperatures stay in the low to mid 50s on Saturday and Sunday.
