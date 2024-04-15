Cooking Barley with Caramelized Shallots and Mushrooms

Cook barley in a medium pot of boiling salted water until tender, 50–60 minutes for hulled or hull-less, 20–30 minutes for pearl. Drain; spread out on a baking sheet and let cool.Meanwhile, cook shallots in vegetable oil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat, swirling pan occasionally to keep shallots from burning, until golden brown, 5–7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer shallots to paper towels to drain; season with salt. Let cool. Set shallot cooking oil aside.

Some changes I'd make — - I added some sliced Tuscan kale to the thyme/butter mixture after the mushrooms. The salad really needed some more substance, as a few other reviewers have said, and the kale absorbed the mushroom thymey butter really wonderfully. Just tossed long enough for the kale to soften, then added to the rest of the mix. - get WAY MORE MUSHROOMS than you think you'll need. I found myself wishing I had purchased at least double the mushrooms.

Cooking Barley Caramelized Shallots Mushrooms Recipe

