Convicted Murderer Drops Appeals, Seeks Justice for Victims

“Now it’s time for the victims and their families to get the justice they rightly deserve to start the closure,” Derrick Dearman , 36, said in a phone interview from prison.of the five people he murdered eight years ago and is ready to pay the ultimate price for his crimes. In his first-ever interview with a reporter, Derrick Dearman said he mailed nine letters earlier this week to Alabama Gov.

Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall, as well as the judges and others involved in the horrific case, informing them he is dropping his appeals and wants "Now it's time for the victims and their families to get the justice they rightly deserve to start the closure," he said during a telephone interview from William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama. Dearman said he has not yet told the victims' kin of his decision, but he intends to write them letters as wel

