Convicted killer on parole arrested for burglary; was found lying next to a child

by Andrew MacBeathPolice said Laurice Howard, 50, forcefully entered two homes early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, and was found by a family lying next to a young child. (Photo by Will Morgan/WHAM, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023)

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — Police arrested 50-year-old Laurice Howard for forcefully entering two houses on Scrantom Street on Thursday morning. Police said he is also a convicted murderer, out on parole following a 1993 conviction.

Ring doorbell footage obtained by 13WHAM shows what appears to be an individual attempting to break into a house. Rochester police could not confirm that the individual in the footage was Howard. Officers said Howard broke a window to enter one house on Scrantom Street, where he allegedly laid down next to a child on a sofa. Neighbors said the child was 8 years old. The family discovered Howard in the home and confronted him, and he fled the scene, according to police.Further Ring footage shows an individual on a front porch, having an exchange with individuals inside the house. headtopics.com

A few hours later, police responded to another break-in on a house further down the street, where they arrested Howard. Police said Howard was on parole for second-degree murder. He was one of five individuals charged with the killing of 20-year-old Michael Rodriguez in the Syracuse suburb of DeWitt in August of 1993.

Neighbors said their child refused to come home from school until Howard was arrested. No one was harmed, but they are shaken up from the incident. Howard has been charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, and petit larceny. He is being held with bail and is scheduled to return to court Monday. headtopics.com

