Convicted Killer on Death Row in Alabama Drops Appeals, Wants to be Executed

A convicted killer on death row in Alabama has expressed his desire to no longer delay justice for the families of his victims and is ready to be executed. Derrick Dearman, who murdered five people eight years ago, has sent letters to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall, and others involved in the case, informing them of his decision to drop his appeals.

Dearman, 36, stated that he is at peace with his choice and believes it is time for the victims' families to receive the closure and justice they deserve

Convicted Killer Death Row Alabama Appeals Execution Justice Closure Victims' Families

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewsHealth / 🏆 707. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alabama high court authorizes execution date for man convicted in 2004 slayingThe Alabama Supreme Court has authorized an execution date for a man convicted in the 2004 slaying of a couple during a robbery.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

Alabama high court authorizes execution date for man convicted in 2004 slayingThe Alabama Supreme Court has authorized an execution date for a man convicted in the 2004 slaying of a couple during a robbery. Justices on Wednesday granted the Alabama attorney general’s request to authorize an execution date for 50-year-old Jamie Mill. Gov. Kay Ivey will set the exact date.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Alabama passes IVF bill and 'Rust' armorer convicted: Morning RundownElizabeth Robinson is a newsletter editor for NBC News, based in Los Angeles.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Alabama sets May lethal injection date for man convicted of killing couple during robberyLily Gladstone, an esteemed Blackfeet actress who grew up in Browning and East Glacier, Montana, was honored by the Blackfeet Nation for her accomplishments after becoming the first Indigenous person to win a Golden Globe award for her role in 'Killers of the Flower Moon.

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

Alabama sets May lethal injection date for man convicted of killing couple during robberyAlabama has set a May 30 execution date for a man convicted in the 2004 slaying of a couple during a robbery

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

Alabama sets lethal injection date for man convicted of killing couple during robberyAlabama has set a May 30 execution date for a man convicted in the 2004 slaying of a couple during a robbery

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »