Convicted Killer Alex Murdaugh Sentenced to 40 Years for Stealing Millions from Clients

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh was sentenced Monday in Charleston, South Carolina, to 40 years behind bars for stealing millions of dollars from his legal clients when he worked as a lawyer. Murdaugh is currently serving a life sentence without parole for the 2021 killings of his wife, Margaret, and their 22-year-old son, Paul. The most recent sentence, which a federal judge handed down, can be served alongside a nearly 30-year sentence the state previously imposed.

The stakes had been raised in an otherwise routine sentencing hearing after federal prosecutors said in a filing last week that Murdaugh, 55, failed a polygraph test that he agreed to undergo as part of a plea deal. In addition, they said, they identified 11 new financial victims and another $1.3 million in stolen money. The former personal injury lawyer faced a much harsher sentence, although U.S

