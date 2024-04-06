Convicted kidnapper and murderer of Polly Klaas seeks to overturn death sentence

The man convicted in Polly Klaas ' 1993 kidnapping from a sleepover and subsequent murder is asking the California Superior Court to overturn his death sentence . Richard Allen Davis , who is locked up at San Quentin State Prison, was sentenced to death for abducting 12-year-old Polly — now known as the first missing girl on the internet — from a sleepover at knifepoint and then strangling her to death. 'On Aug.

5, 1996, Richard Allen Davis was sentenced to death for kidnapping and murdering my 12-year-old daughter Polly Klaas, with the intent to commit lewd acts upon her,' Polly's father, Marc Klaas, said in an April 4 statement. 'At 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, 1993, Davis invaded a slumber party at the home Polly shared with her mother in Petaluma, California, where he bound, tied, and blindfolded Polly’s two friends before kidnapping her at knifepoin

