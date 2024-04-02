Convenience store owner in South Texas pleads guilty to $2.5 million fraud

A South Texas convenience store owner could be sent to prison for making more than $2.5 million in fraudulent charges on cards belonging to an oilfield services company. Barkat Ali Panjwani — a 57-year-old who lives in San Antonio's Stone Oak neighborhood but owns Catarina Food Mart in tiny Catarina in Dimmit County — pleaded guilty in August to one count of wire fraud for charging $2.54 million on three fuel credit cards belonging to Florida-based KLX Energy Services.
Seven other wire fraud counts are to be dismissed as part of his plea deal. Sentencing was scheduled for Tuesday, but U.S. District Judge Fred Biery postponed it until May at the request of Panjawni's lawyer, Margot Bianca Gallegos. MORE COVERAGE: S.A.'s 'Mini Madoff,' who bilked $
