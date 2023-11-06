Controversy Surrounds School Board Elections in Texas

Over the last three years, an interconnected network of political action committees (PACs), largely funded by billionaires who support school privatization, has begun to transform the nature of local school board elections across Texas. They’ve done this with the help of consultants whose efforts have largely gone unnoticed.

On August 15, 2022, members of the Carroll Independent School District (CISD) board of trustees, all dressed in Southlake Dragons’ green, posed for a photo with representatives of Patriot Mobile, a Christian Nationalist phone company that spent big last spring to help secure the victories of three trustees. The occasion honored the company’s donation of posters that read “In God We Trust.” The trustee’s acceptance of the red, white, and blue star-spangled posters immediately drew opposition from critics who see those words not just as a motto that appears on dollar bills, but also as a declaration of allegiance to conservative causes

United States Headlines Read more: TEXASOBSERVER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCDFW: TEA releases 2022-2023 financial accountability ratingsThe Texas Education Agency (TEA) released final financial accountability ratings for Texas public school systems.

Source: NBCDFW | Read more »

FOXNEWS: MI school board members lose their jobs after controversy involving mascotThree Michigan school board members were recalled after retiring the school district's Redskins mascot. A recall is when voters petition to remove an elected official from office.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

FOX43: Central York School District's book ban controversy brings voters to the pollsPoll workers at a dozen polling stations signed in voters using E-poll books, as part of a county-wide study to improve wait times.

Source: fox43 | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Ohio students protest school’s new transgender bathroom policy: ‘School board hasn’t been listening’Students at a high school in Ohio staged a walk-out on Monday to protest the school's policy of allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

FOX29PHİLLY: Dramatic changes for Central Bucks School District as Democrats sweep school board electionFive open seats in a hotly contested Central Bucks school board election and Democrats swept all five seats, ousting the incumbent Republican school board president, single-handedly changing the makeup of the school board.

Source: FOX29philly | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: Jimbo Fisher’s hot seat at Texas A&M is fueled by West Texas oil Texas A&M has 77 million reasons to keep Coach Jimbo Fisher beyond this season, but when Texas oil money is involved, nothing is guaranteed.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »