Controversy Surrounds Neuralink's Animal Research

Musk first acknowledged the deaths of the macaques on September 10 in a reply to a user on his social networking app X (formerly Twitter). He denied that any of the deaths were “a result of a Neuralink implant” and said the researchers had taken care to select subjects who were already “close to death.” Relatedly, in a presentation last fall Musk claimed that Neuralink’s animal testing was never “exploratory,” but was instead conducted to confirm fully formed scientific hypotheses.
“We are extremely careful,” he said. Public records reviewed by WIRED, and interviews conducted with a former Neuralink employee and a current researcher at the University of California, Davis primate center, paint a wholly different picture of Neuralink’s animal research. The documents include veterinary records, first made public last year, that contain gruesome portrayals of suffering reportedly endured by as many as a dozen of Neuralink’s primate subjects, all of whom needed to be euthanize
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: AP - 🏆 474. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: TexasObserver - 🏆 212. / 28,125 Read more »
Thousands of people are interested in Neuralink, one of Elon Musk’s companiesOne of Musk's most controversial inventions has people lining up in droves to participate.
Source: startelegram - 🏆 222. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 248. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: KTVU - 🏆 386. / 23,4375 Read more »
Source: WashTimes - 🏆 188. / 28,125 Read more »