Controversy Surrounds Beijing Half Marathon as Chinese Runner Allegedly Receives Help from Competitors

The Beijing Half Marathon is steeped in controversy after Chinese runner He Jie sprinted to victory with the alleged help of competitors.The conclusion of the 13-mile race caused an uproar on Chinese social media and prompted an investigation. One of the other runners said that he had let He win out of friendship.
Mnangat later told the South China Morning Post that he had allowed He to pass him because 'He is my friend.'The newspaper also cited He as saying he was 'not in best competitive state' because he had recently competed in a full marathon in March. Otherwise, 'I believe my performance would have been better,' he said.Chinese social media was flooded with netizens lampooning He's victory.
