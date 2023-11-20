Controversy Surrounding Surveillance Imaging in Head and Neck Cancer Patients

Surveillance imaging in patients with head and neck cancer who go into remission is controversial. This study compared the outcomes of patients who underwent routine imaging-based surveillance with those who received scans only if they had symptoms of recurrence or suspicious exam findings. Overall, 187 patients (55%) had ongoing imaging-based surveillance, while 153 patients (45%) were in the clinically-based surveillance group.

The results showed that 63% of recurrences occurred in the imaging-based surveillance group, compared to 37% in the clinically-based surveillance group





