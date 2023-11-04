Controversy Erupts in Escambia County, Alabama Over Newspaper Article

The brewing controversy in Escambia County, Alabama involves the district attorney and a local newspaper publisher who is also a school board member. All three county judges recused themselves from the case, leading to the appointment of a retired judge from Autauga County. The case revolves around a newspaper article published by the Atmore News regarding the alleged misspending of federal COVID-19 relief funds by the Escambia County Board of Education

. District Attorney Stephen Billy charged the reporter and publisher with publishing privileged information from a grand jury investigation. The publisher, Sherry Ann Digmon, is also a member of the school board. A school system bookkeeper has also been charged with leaking grand jury secrets to the journalists. The grand jury has taken action against Digmon, issuing an impeachment case and an indictment for illegally using her position on the school board for personal gain. First Amendment advocates are concerned about the prosecution, viewing it as a violation of press freedom

United States Headlines Read more: WSFA12NEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MYNBC15: Impeachment case filed against Escambia County School Board memberAn impeachment charge has been filed against Escambia County School Board member Sherry Digmon in light of her indictment on felony ethics violations.Digmon, wh

Source: mynbc15 | Read more »

FOX10NEWS: Small-town legal battle between Escambia County DA, newspaper, draws national attentionThere’s a small-town legal fight brewing in Escambia County, Alabama, pitting the district attorney against a local newspaper publisher who is also a school board member. And it’s drawing national attention.

Source: FOX10News | Read more »

NYPOST: 2-alarm fire erupts at iconic Hotel Chelsea, firefighter hospitalized: FDNYTwo-alarm fire erupts inside the iconic Hotel Chelsea

Source: nypost | Read more »

DENVERPOST: Nikola Jokic erupts to lead Nuggets past Mavericks in Denver’s in-season tournament openerBennett Durando is the Colorado Avalanche beat writer for The Denver Post. Before taking on his first NHL beat, he covered SEC football and other sports for five years, first at his alma mater, Missouri, for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Columbia Missourian, then Auburn for the Montgomery Advertiser.

Source: denverpost | Read more »

NEWS4SA: Fire Erupts at Car Dealership in Tooele Following Multi-Vehicle CrashA fire broke out at a car dealership in Tooele after a multi-vehicle crash occurred in the area. One person was rescued and airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. The incident involved a semi-double trailer hauling gravel that crashed multiple times before causing a major collision at the Tooele Motor Company. The police suspect that the truck may have lost its brakes.

Source: News4SA | Read more »

KIRO7SEATTLE: NBA in-season tournament: Warriors win after Draymond Green call is controversially overturnedThe first controversy of the NBA's new in-season tournament arrived on its opening night.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more »