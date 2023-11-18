Controversies Surrounding Pope Francis

With the world in chaos, we may turn to our faith leaders for guidance — to make sense of it all. But when we can no longer rely upon them, to whom do we turn? That’s a question some Roman Catholics have been asking themselves since the College of Cardinals elected Archbishop Jorge Mario Bergoglio as pontiff, and he became Pope Francis.

Francis was the first pope from the Americas, the first from the southern hemisphere, and the first either born or raised outside Europe since the 8th century papacy of Syrian Pope Gregory III. But Francis’ papacy has been steeped in controversy, beginning with the fact that he’s also the first Jesuit pope — a member of the Society of Jesus, a Catholic order with its own set of controversies. Some of the pope’s controversial ideas include: Francis’ most recent controversy was his decision to fire Bishop Joseph Strickland, a frequent critic of the pontiff. He said in May, for instance, that "I believe Pope Francis is the Pope but it is time for me to say that I reject his program of undermining the Deposit of Fait





NEWSMAX » / 🏆 664. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pope Francis Removes Bishop of Tyler, Texas for Criticizing PontiffPope Francis has forcibly removed from office the bishop of Tyler, Texas

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 94,9 Read more »

Pope Francis Removes Conservative Bishop in TexasBishop Joseph Strickland, a vocal critic of Pope Francis, has been removed from the diocese of Tyler, Texas, after he refused to resign.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

Pope Francis removes a leading US conservative critic as bishop of Tyler, TexasFrancis has not been shy about his concerns about the right wing in the U.S. Catholic hierarchy.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 277. / 26,25 Read more »

Pope Francis removes conservative Texas bishop who was critical of himBishop Joseph Strickland, a vocal critic of Pope Francis, has been removed from the diocese of Tyler, Texas, after he refused to resign.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

Pope Francis removes a leading US conservative critic as bishop of Tyler, TexasPope Francis on Saturday ordered the removal of the bishop of Tyler, Texas, a conservative prelate active on social media who has been a fierce critic of the pontiff and has come to symbolize the polarization within the U.S. Catholic hierarchy.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Pope Francis removes a leading US conservative critic as bishop of Tyler, TexasROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Saturday ordered the removal of the bishop of Tyler, Texas,...

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 415. / 22,68 Read more »