Controversial Texas law leads to hiring of only one chaplain in public school

Just one chaplain has been hired at a Texas public school under a controversial state law enacted by the Legislature last year, according to statewide staffing data released by the Texas Education Agency. Newman International Academy, a public charter school in Arlington, brought on the chaplain at the beginning of this school year at an annual salary of $49,759. Some school districts declined to employ chaplains and instead simply let them volunteer their services.

TEA did not immediately publish how many chaplains are volunteering in schools across the state. BACKGROUND: Texas Legislature approves bill allowing chaplains to act as school counselors The new law, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, allows public schools to use state funds to hire religious chaplains. The policy was originally pitched by GOP lawmakers as a way to fill vacant mental health counselor positions, and some argued that more Christianity in public schools could reduce the risk of school shooting

Texas Public School Chaplain Controversial Law Hiring State Funds Religious Chaplains

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ExpressNews / 🏆 519. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beware Texas cities, the Texas Legislature is coming for youState lawmakers want more control over cities

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Iowa Legislature Passes Controversial Anti-Immigrant BillUnder Senate File 2340, it would be a state Class C or Class D felony for a person to be found in Iowa illegally after prior deportation or entry denial. The bill would allow state law enforcement to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants and authorize Iowa judges to order someone to be deported or jailed before they have an opportunity to seek humanitarian protection. The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa has voiced strong opposition to the bill.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Developer behind controversial Moab development gets $1M from Legislature for nonprofitThe Utah Legislature voted last week to funnel $1 million into a fledgling workforce housing nonprofit helmed by Kane Creek developer Craig Weston.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

Gov. Greg Abbott wants the Texas Legislature to rein in investors behind large-scale home purchasesSo-called institutional homebuyers noticeably ramped up home purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic. But housing experts point out investors have retreated amid high interest rates.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Gov. Greg Abbott wants the Texas Legislature to rein in investors behind large-scale home purchasesSo-called institutional homebuyers noticeably ramped up home purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic. But housing experts point out investors have retreated amid high interest rates.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Influential conservative PAC wades into Texas Legislature primariesClub for Growth announced it will spend $4 million on a TV ad targeting five anti-school voucher Texas House Republicans.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »