Controversial Texas Law Allows Hiring of Chaplains in Public Schools

Just one chaplain has been hired at a Texas public school under a controversial state law enacted by the Legislature last year, according to statewide staffing data released by the Texas Education Agency. Newman International Academy, a public charter school in Arlington, brought on the chaplain at the beginning of this school year at an annual salary of $49,759. Some school districts declined to employ chaplains and instead simply let them volunteer their services.

TEA did not immediately publish how many chaplains are volunteering in schools across the state. BACKGROUND: Texas Legislature approves bill allowing chaplains to act as school counselors The new law, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, allows public schools to use state funds to hire religious chaplains. The policy was originally pitched by GOP lawmakers as a way to fill vacant mental health counselor positions, and some argued that more Christianity in public schools could reduce the risk of school shooting

