Controversial Televangelist's Role at Pro-Israel Rally Draws Criticism

A controversial televangelist's role as a guest speaker at a large-scale rally Tuesday in support of Israel and against Jewish hate drew mounting criticism as his past remarks about Jews — widely denounced as antisemitic — resurfaced. The Council on American-Islamic Relations said in a statement Wednesday that Pastor John Hagee’s history of 'Islamophobia and antisemitism' should have prevented him from speaking at the March for Israel on the National Mall in Washington.

Follow live updates here 'Hypocrisy does not begin to describe the decision by pro-Israel groups to invite an antisemite to speak at a rally against antisemitism after they spent weeks falsely accusing every pro-Palestine march of being antisemitic,' said Edward Ahmed Mitchell, the council's national deputy director. Mitchell also called on the bipartisan delegation of political leaders who spoke at the rally, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., to 'renounce his bigotr

