Controversial Stars of My 600-Lb Life: A Look Back

My 600-Lb Life has featured many controversial stars who have shaped the show in many ways. When it premiered in 2012, the show quickly became a fan favorite as it documented the individual lives and struggles of morbidly obese individuals in their quest to lose weight. However, as it's become customary with reality show s, the stars featured on My 600-Lb Life brought multiple storylines to the series with their different personality traits and life stories.

These individuals are watched over and treated by Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (Dr. Now) and his staff, who guide them in their journey to lose weight. However, while the show has featured some stars who were able to achieve their goals, My 600-Lb Life has also featured stars who brought controversy to the series. With My 600-Lb Life season 12 currently airing, here's a look back on some of the most controversial stars to have appeared on the sho

My 600-Lb Life Controversial Stars Reality Show Weight Loss Dr. Now

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mr Beast & Lectric Ebikes Donate Life-Changing E-Bikes to 600 PeopleClean Tech News & Views: EVs, Solar Energy, Batteries

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Mr Beast & Lectric Ebikes Donate Life-Changing Ebikes to 600 PeopleClean Tech News & Views: EVs, Solar Energy, Batteries

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

15 Incredible Before-And-After Weight Loss Photos From My 600-Lb LifeZina Zaflow has been writing professionally since 2010. She has worked in the film and animated features industry. Her work is streaming on Netflix.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Stars flagged for controversial social graphic after win vs. CoyotesThe Dallas Stars won on the ice Wednesday night thanks to a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. However, the organization’s social media team didn’t...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Astronomers find evidence that blue supergiant stars can be formed by the merger of two starsAn international piece of research, led by the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) has found clues to the nature of some of the brightest and hottest stars in our universe, called blue supergiants. Although these stars are commonly observed, their origin has been an old puzzle that has been debated for several decades.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Helicopter company wants to land nearly 600 employees in metro DenverOn Thursday, the Colorado Economic Development Commission approved a request for $5.4 million in Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits for Project Airborne, the codename given to the company to protect …

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »