Controversial Offensive Foul Call in UConn Game

An offensive foul called on UConn in the game's final seconds has been dubbed a 'terrible call' by much of the internet. With 4.6 seconds left, UConn is down 70-69 with the ball. ESPN analyst and former Tennessee player Andraya Carter criticized the call, stating that it was not about the Iowa defense but about the referee's decision.

Many people expressed their disappointment with the way the game ended, stating that it was not a fair determination of the outcome.

Offensive Foul Uconn Controversy Criticism Basketball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Controversial Foul Call Helps Iowa Secure Victory Against UConnA brutal offensive foul called against UConn's Aaliyah Edwards in the final seconds helped Iowa hold on for the win. The call has sparked controversy and criticism towards the referees.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

UConn's Dan Hurley, irritated by a fan, gets technical foulUConn coach Dan Hurley said he received a technical foul after pointing out an unruly fan to officials during the Huskies' 95-90 win over St. John's in Friday's Big East Tournament semifinals.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

UConn coach Dan Hurley, irritated by a fan again, gets technical foul in Big East TournamentUConn coach Dan Hurley got heated about a fan again Friday night. Moments after St. John’s counterpart Rick Pitino received a technical foul for shouting at officials in the Big East semifinals, Hurley was whistled for one during the same stoppage in play. With his father, Hall of Fame high school coach Bob Hurley Sr.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

How Dan Hurley fashioned UConn into an offensive juggernaut — and repeat title contenderTwo years ago, UConn coach Dan Hurley made a commitment to embracing offense with NCAA Tournament success in mind. Michael Cohen explains how Hurley's desire to adapt has helped transform UConn into an offensive juggernaut.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Iowa Defeats UConn in Controversial Finish to Reach National Championship GameIowa and UConn had a thrilling game in the women's Final Four, with Iowa narrowly winning 71-69. However, the game ended with controversy, disappointing some UConn fans and legends Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, and Diana Taurasi.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »