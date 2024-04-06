Controversial Foul Call Mars Iowa's Victory over UConn in Final Four

An officiating controversy hung over the closing moments of a Final Four thriller between Iowa and UConn Friday night in Cleveland after a late foul call against the Huskies squashed a comeback attempt in their 71–69 loss to the Hawkeyes.

Iowa retook possession with 3.9 seconds and was able to secure a pivotal offensive rebound on a missed free throw from Caitlin Clark to seal the win. UConn coach Geno Auriemma expressed his dissatisfaction with the officiating, particularly regarding screens.

Final Four Iowa Uconn Controversy Foul Call Comeback Victory Screens Geno Auriemma

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iowa's Clark leads team to victory against UConn in women's Final FourIowa's Caitlin Clark scores 21 points and makes three 3-pointers in the second half to rally her team past UConn in the women's Final Four. The Hawkeyes will now face South Carolina in the championship game.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Iowa's Clark leads comeback win over UConn in women's Final FourIowa's Caitlin Clark scores 21 points and makes three 3-pointers in the second half to rally her team past UConn in the women's Final Four. The Hawkeyes will now face South Carolina in the championship game.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Caitlin Clark, Iowa rally to beat UConn in women's Final FourCaitlin Clark and Iowa punch tickets to the national championship game after beating UConn in the women's Final Four.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Sports world reacts to Iowa defeating UConn in Final FourThe sports world reacted accordingly after the No. 1 seed Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the No. 3 UConn Huskies in the Final Four.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Caitlin Clark leads Iowa to 71-69 win over UConn in women's Final FourCaitlin Clark led Iowa back to the national championship game, scoring 21 points as the Hawkeyes rallied past Paige Bueckers and UConn 71-69 in the women's Final Four.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »