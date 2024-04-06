Controversial Foul Call Helps Iowa Secure Victory Against UConn

It also came with some controversy, as a brutal offensive foul called against UConn's Aaliyah Edwards in the final seconds helped Iowa hold on for the win. UConn trailed by a point with under five seconds left when Edwards was called for an illegal screen, which gave Iowa the ball back with 3.9 seconds remaining. Legitimately one of the worst offensive foul calls I’ve ever seen… Let alone with 4 seconds left & the game on the line.

I have no dog in this fight, I want Dawn Staley’s team to win it all, but this call was absolutely disgraceful.Just an all time bad call. I am so sick and tired of games being tainted but referees who lack zero judgement. Its truly criminal.I’m not a swallow the whistle proponent, but this is the lamest call in a big moment I’ve ever seen. It’s pretty clear Iowa is getting the calls this tournament and it’s hard to enjoy because of the officiatin

