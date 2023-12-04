Controversial Facebook post by police officer sparks debates in Alabama town

As unrest in American cities escalated in the days following the murder of George Floyd in May of 2020, Lt. Derek Farr, a white officer in a small town in east Alabama, posted on Facebook about some of what he was seeing on TV. 'Protesting? Yea right! More like thugs being thugs. It’s kind of hard to get people to believe that you’re living in fear.

Just saying,' he wrote, sparking debates that would continue through the town for years, as parts of America in 2023 are still wrestling with the protests of 2020. The chief, who is also white, investigated Farr’s post and disciplined him with a two week leave and a move to the role of jail administrator, according to a lawsuit filed by the chief. But a group of mostly white citizens rallied to Farr’s side. Jill Patterson Hicks emerged from the group, telling a crowd that Roanoke needed more officers like Farr, who has served multiple terms as a county commissioner, a position he still holds. Months later, She was elected mayor over a Black candidate by a handful of votes





aldotcom » / 🏆 82. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alabama A&M faces North Alabama for non-conference showdownNorth Alabama and Alabama A&M meet in non-conference action. Thursday's meeting is the first of the season for the squads.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Brit Floyd aspires to be a ‘genuine’ representation of Pink Floyd for fansBrit Floyd is at the top of the echelon of the many Pink Floyd tribute bands -- or tribute bands of any kind -- operating these days, Led by former Australian Pink Floyd Show member Damian Darlington, the group -- playing Friday, Nov.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »

FACT CHECK: No Change in George Floyd’s Cause of Death, Despite Viral False ClaimsThe police officer who kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes in 2020 was convicted of murder, and the medical examiner dete...

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

NPR reporter arrested during George Floyd protest will receive settlement from L.A. County‎

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Authors of George Floyd book restricted from discussing racism at Tennessee speaking engagementTwo authors of a George Floyd book were reportedly told not to discuss racism at a speaking engagement for K-12 students in Tennessee. The authors were 'blindsided' by 'last-minute restrictions' on what they could discuss and were not allowed to read from their book or talk about systemic racism. Their book was also not distributed to the students.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Highly pathogenic avian flu detected at Alabama chicken farm, nearly 48K birds killedHPAI is highly contagious to birds but considered low risk to humans and the virus is not considered a threat to food safety, the department said.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »