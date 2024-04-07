Controversial Call Leads to Gabbie Marshall Deleting Social Media After Iowa's Final Four Win

Gabbie Marshall 's hustle in the final seconds of Iowa 's Final Four win over UConn was a big reason why they returned to the national championship game . But the controversial call that came from trying to fight over an Aaliyah Edwards screen, on a Huskies' possession that could've led to a game-winning bucket, has led to Marshall deleting her social media after tons of ' hate comments .
' Before Marshall and her Hawkeyes take on the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks in the national title game on Sunday, she explained why she needed to take a break from social media. 'I don't know. I'm not the one that made the call,' Marshall said, referencing the moving screen call referees made on Edwards, which gave Iowa the ball back at a crucial point in the semifinal matchup. 'So, I'm not sure why they're mad at me personally.' Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder also came to the defense of her guard. IOWA'S CLOSE WIN OVER UCONN IN WOMEN'S FINAL FOUR DRAWS RECORD RATINGS 'It's unbelievable to me that you're going to criticize a 22-year-old kid for something that she had no control over,' Bluder said. 'I thought we handled that really well. We switched out onto it. I thought we were there to contest. I can't believe people would be so immature as to attack a 22-year-old on doing their job and doing really, really well
