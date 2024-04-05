Controversial Call by Umpire Angel Hernandez in Tigers-Mets Game

In the first game of the doubleheader between the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets , Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson faced a controversial call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez . With the bases loaded and a 1-1 count, Torkelson checked his swing on a pitch inside.

Despite replay confirming that Torkelson's bat did not go around, Hernandez called it a strike, causing confusion. Torkelson then grounded out to end the inning.

Tigers Mets Baseball Controversial Call Umpire Angel Hernandez Spencer Torkelson

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tigers extend win streak 6-3 over the Mets in 11 inningsNEW YORK (AP) — Colt Keith hit an RBI double in the 11th inning Thursday afternoon, sparking the Detroit Tigers to a 6-3 comeback win that extended their best start since 2016 and sent the New York Mets to their worst start since 2005.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Mets blow lead late, drop doubleheader opener to TigersNow 0-5, a loss in the nightcap would give the Amazins' their worst start since 1963, their second season.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Mets squander 3-run lead, fall to Tigers 6-3, drop to 0-5 in 2024QUEENS, N.Y. — The Mets found a way to fumble their first of two chances on Thursday to win a game in 2024, allowing three runs in the 11th inning to fall to

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Baseball Game Between Detroit Tigers and New York Mets PostponedThe scheduled baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the New York Mets was postponed due to inclement weather. The start of the game was delayed by rain. The Detroit Tigers won their previous game against the New York Mets with a score of 5-0.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Mets forced to postpone 2nd straight game vs. Tigers; doubleheader scheduled ThursdayAnother day of heavy rain has forced the Mets to postpone a second-straight game against the Detroit Tigers, washing out Wednesday night's matchup with the AL

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Rain Postpones Game Between Tigers and MetsThe scheduled game between the unbeaten Detroit Tigers and winless New York Mets was postponed by rain. Detroit is 4-0 for its best start since opening with six wins in 2015. The Mets are 0-4 for the first time since 2005.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »