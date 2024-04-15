Controversial Bill to Arm Teachers Sparks Outcry

passed the Senate earlier this month, sparking outcries from teachers, students, and Democratic lawmakers. Parents of Covenant School survivors addressed the legislation Monday morning, begging lawmakers to vote against it. Minutes after their press conference wrapped, some Nashville students walked out of class and headed to the steps of the capitol to advocate against the law, too.

Some Nashville parents – like Mary Joyce – are calling this legislation “irresponsible and ludicrous.” Her daughter can still recall seeing the Covenant shooter’s feet outside of her classroom and remembers her teacher keeping her classmates quiet while they hid in the dark. “Had my daughter’s teacher left the classroom to pursue the shooter, a classroom of nine year olds would have been left to protect themselves. It’s not only irresponsible, but also ludicrous.” – Covenant parent Mary Joyce

“This is embarrassing,” Rep. Johnson said. “They are stopping our bills before we can even talk about them. Because they know you all want to hear that legislation.”

