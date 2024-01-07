Controversial Baphomet Display Sparks Debate in Iowa

In Iowa, where conservatives have been consolidating their political power, Republican leaders seemed inclined to act as if the Baphomet display was not a big deal—a symbolic protest, at most, in a state that they run. Iowa’s Republican governor, Kim Reynolds, said, “In a free society, the best response to objectionable speech is more speech,” but that seemed only to fan the flames.

Jon Dunwell, an Iowa legislator and evangelical pastor, had tweeted support for Reynolds’s position, then watched as his tweet accumulated five million views and thousands of denunciations. “So I feel like I am one of the most hated pastors in all of America right now,” Dunwell told me when we met, on December 14th, on the second floor of the capitol. “People would say to me, ‘Forget the Constitution, it’s a dead document. You’re a Christian first.’ ” A few hours earlier, a thirty-five-year-old military veteran named Michael Cassidy, who was the runner-up in a congressional primary in Mississippi, in 2022, had driven to Des Moines, located the pagan display, and destroyed i





NewYorker » / 🏆 90. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iowa opts out of federal program providing food assistance to low-income familiesIowa state officials have announced that the state will not participate in a federal program that provides $40 per month to each child in a low-income family for food costs during school breaks.

Source: NPRHealth - 🏆 144. / 63 Read more »

Eleven Small Cities in Illinois and Iowa to Have Second Census Count in 2024Eleven small cities in Illinois and Iowa are the only municipalities so far to have signed agreements with the U.S. Census Bureau for a second count of their residents in 2024. These cities hope to receive more state funding and resources by accurately reflecting their population growth.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Shooting at Iowa High School Leaves One Dead and Several InjuredA 17-year-old student opened fire at a high school in Perry, Iowa, killing a sixth-grader and injuring five others. The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Perry is a small town located 40 miles northwest of Des Moines.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Trump Escalates Attacks on Nikki Haley in Iowa Campaign EventsPresident Trump intensifies his attacks on Nikki Haley, criticizing her policies and accusing her of relying on liberals and Biden supporters for campaign funding.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Harvard President Claudine Gay to Keep Job Despite Controversial RemarksThe Harvard Corporation has expressed its support for President Claudine Gay after a congressional hearing on antisemitism. The board believes that she is the right leader to address the challenges faced by the university.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Controversial Baphomet Display Sparks Debate in IowaConservative leaders in Iowa downplay the significance of a Baphomet display, causing a heated debate. Republican governor Kim Reynolds' response only adds fuel to the fire. Evangelical pastor Jon Dunwell faces backlash for supporting Reynolds. Military veteran Michael Cassidy destroys the pagan display.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »