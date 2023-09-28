Controversial All Peoples Church project, proposed for a residential lot in Del Cerro, clears important hurdle

Church project, now headed for City Council approval, is opposed by community members who believe the project is a bad fit for the neighborhood and fear traffic congestion in the area. In the works for nearly six years, the controversial All Peoples Church project, which proposes to build a 900-seat sanctuary and two-story parking garage on a 6-acre plot of land zoned for housing near Interstate 8 and College Avenue in Del Cerro,...

In the works for nearly six years, the controversial All Peoples Church project, which proposes to build a 900-seat sanctuary and two-story parking garage on a 6-acre plot of land zoned for housing near Interstate 8 and College Avenue in Del Cerro, has cleared an important hurdle.

Thursday, San Diego Planning Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the project, an action that passes their recommendation on to San Diego City Council for final approval.

“I don’t have an issue with this church project in general. I think architecturally, as proposed, it makes good use of a really difficult site,” said Commissioner Matthew Boomhower, who made the motion to approve city staff’s recommendations with the addition of several project conditions meant to address traffic concerns and limit the church’s impact on nearby homes. “But I do have quite a few concerns related to traffic.

“I don’t have an issue with this church project in general. I think architecturally, as proposed, it makes good use of a really difficult site,” said Commissioner Matthew Boomhower, who made the motion to approve city staff’s recommendations with the addition of several project conditions meant to address traffic concerns and limit the church’s impact on nearby homes. “But I do have quite a few concerns related to traffic. Call it the Rock-Church, Liberty-Station effect.”

Started in 2008 by Pastor Robert Herber, All Peoples Church has a congregation size of around 800 adults and children. It currently operates out of a City Heights facility with a lease set to expire in June 2024. In late 2017, the church purchased the vacant, irregularly shaped property just north of Interstate 8 on the east side of College Avenue for $3.5 million from a housing developer that had just completed the entitlement process for a project with 24 single-family homes.

“The owners, (housing developer ColRich), said this would be a great place for a house of worship. And we bought it,” Herber told the Union-Tribune. “And so we’ve spent ... the next years in dozens of meetings with community groups, and then going through the extensive process with the city to make an appropriate building project for this awesome piece of land.”

The All Peoples Church project calls for a 54,476-square-foot church building with a 900-seat sanctuary, classrooms, staff offices and a multipurpose gym near the College Avenue off-ramp. The project includes a two-level, 71,010-square-foot parking garage with 203 spaces just north of the church building and another 153 surface spots along College Avenue. Also planned is a new intersection with a traffic signal at the church’s primary entrance.

The project was initially estimated to cost $13 million, although the actual cost will likely be higher given the delay and higher prices for construction materials, Herber said.

The church has, since July 2018, been going through the process of amending the Navajo Community Plan to allow church use on a site zoned for low-density residential use. Along the way, the church has beenfrom people who say the project is not a good fit for the neighborhood or fear that the church will have a greater impact on car congestion in the area than what was analyzed in traffic studies. A community group known as

, which characterizes the proposed project as a “mega church,” has also voiced objections on its website and social media profiles to some of the church’s Christian teachings.

In August, the community planning group, Navajo Community Planners, voted unanimously to deny the project’s approval.

Thursday’s Planning Commission meeting discussion focused heavily on the project’s location — just opposite the freeway at the entrance to Del Cerro and abutting residential developments. The meeting was heavily attended by people both for and against the project, with public testimony lasting more than two hours.

Community members raised a litany of concerns with the All Peoples Church project. Some questioned traffic projections, suggesting that the church was underestimating anticipated member attendance at weekday events. Others worried that the sanctuary building’s Sunday school classrooms would later be used for actual school use, or that the parking garage would be used as a paid lot during events at San Diego State University. And several people argued that the church was not the best use of land zoned for housing.

A rendering of the All Peoples Church project, which includes a 54,476-square-foot sanctuary building with classrooms, offices and a multipurpose gym. The project, proposed for a vacant lot in Del Cerro just north of Interstate 8 and east of College Avenue, also calls for a two-story parking garage. The rendering is a view of the church, looking north from College Avenue.There were also comments about the safety implications associated with locating a traffic signal so close to the freeway off-ramp, as well as statements about how the majority of the congregation would be driving into the neighborhood from other parts of the city.

“The Navajo Community Plan is not just a document. It’s a guiding beacon for a community’s past, present and future development. It places a strong emphasis on preserving the residential character that defines our community. This proposed project fails to align with those principles.,” said Barbara Blakeley of the Save Del Cerro group. “This project is massive in size and scale and it’s not in keeping with the plan.”

The project’s traffic study, she said, was initiated five years ago and is outdated, underestimating the growth of the church, among other things.

The project’s state-mandated environmental impact report concluded that the project would have significant-but-mitigated impacts to four topic areas, including noise and biological resources. The project is not, however, presumed to have significant traffic impacts, according to a high-level study prepared during the environmental analysis.

All Peoples Church is projected to generate an average of 280 car trips on weekdays and 1,976 trips on Sundays.

Commissioners were receptive to the community’s traffic concerns and folded proposed conditions into their decision to recommend that City Council approve the project. The Planning Commission is recommending approval on condition that All Peoples Church prohibit elementary or preschool use and limit its weekly worship services. The group is also recommending that City Council condition approval on other factors, including the removal of 37 surface parking spots at the northeast end of the project site and the creation of a 6-foot wall between the site and all neighboring residential projects.

Commissioners, however, seemed to reject the idea that the site should be reserved for housing, with Commissioner Ken Malbrough noting the site’s unique shape and complicated history.

“The (previous) property owner ultimately decided the best use of the site was not residential. He said it’s more suitable for institutional or commercial, and I actually agree. ... (Housing has) been tried twice,” Malbrough said. “I’m a housing person. So this is a rare statement from me on that because I believe we need more housing.”

The project was commended by a few dozen speakers, many of whom attend or work at All Peoples Church and some who gave emotional accounts of the church’s impact on their lives.

“My family lives in San Carlos, about 3.5 miles from the land, and I drive by it regularly. I believe the building of the church is an excellent use of this land. We do not have any family in this town, but All Peoples Church has been our home away from home,” said Mildred Valdez, whose husband is in the military and currently serving overseas. “I had emergency surgery and the church brought my family meals and sent me flowers. I have received mentoring that has supported my marriage and mental health.”

Planning Commissioners voted 6-0 in favor of the project. Commissioner Kelly Modén, who lives in the area, recused herself from the discussion and vote.