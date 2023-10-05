Contractor who fooled senior customers agrees to close his business

A South Jersey home improvement contractor has reached a $442,000 settlement with the state to resolve a lawsuit filed by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office which accused him and his company of defrauding senior citizens and others who hired him to perform remodeling projects, authorities said.

James C. Barreras, Jr., of Cinnaminson, also agreed to dissolve his business, South Jersey Home Contracting, LLC, based in Woodbury, and pay $257,000 in consumer restitution, according to a release from the office.

Barreras was accused of violating the Consumer Fraud Act by accepting payments from his customers and then failing to complete the work he was hired to do. He then closed the business after receiving consumer payments for home improvement work he never performed, the office said. headtopics.com

He also allegedly refused to issue customer-requested refunds after failing to perform the work and accepted payments from consumers for work performed by subcontractors, but did not pay them, investigators said.

In addition, the contractor imposed undisclosed charges and fees not included in his contract prices, did not finish work or begin work on time and forced customers to make a final payment before all the improvements were completed, officials said. headtopics.com

