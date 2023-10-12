Contract talks between Hollywood studios and actors break down again

Contract negotiations between Hollywood studios and streaming companies and the performers' union SAG-AFTRA have broken down once again. So for now, the nearly three-month-long strike continues.

that the gap between their proposals and the union's was"too great" and that conversations"are no longer moving us in a productive direction." Just two weeks ago, the studio heads of Disney, Netflix, NBC Universal and Warner Brothers Discovery had resumed negotiating with SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 actors, dancers, voiceover artists and stunt performers. The first round of their contract negotiations stalled in mid-July, and union members began to strike, joining striking screenwriters who had walked off their jobs in May.

The AMPTP said in particular, demands for cast members to get a"viewership bonus" — a cut of streaming platform revenues — would be"an untenable burden" that would cost more than $800 million a year. During a Bloomberg Screentime event hours after the announcement, Ted Sarandos, co-chief of Netflix, said the studios offered SAG-AFTRA a"success-based bonus," similar to the deal they made with the Writers Guild of America. headtopics.com

Sarandos said SAG-AFTRA's residual proposal would cost much more."We just felt like a bridge too far to add this deep into the negotiation," he said. In it's statement, the AMPTP also said it did agree to require consent for the use of artificial intelligence, both for principal and background actors. The alliance also said the union presented"few, if any, moves on the numerous remaining open items."expressing"profound sadness" that the industry CEOs have walked away from the bargaining table.

