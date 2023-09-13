Continuous Glucose Monitors: Not Just for Humans Anymore

The small medical sensors known as continuous glucose monitors, or CGMs, were first developed to track the blood sugar levels of people with diabetes. But they have recently expanded to several other uses—they’re not just for humans anymore. Veterinarians are repurposing the devices to monitor their furry patients and help regulate diabetes with medication. Diabetes is fairly common in dogs and cats, occurring in about 1 in 300 patients.

The biggest problem with this disease in pets isn’t its scale, though, but the burden of care, says Chen Gilor, a veterinarian and diabetes specialist at the University of Florida. Animals with diabetes require daily medication such as insulin, which needs regular monitoring to get the doses right. That can be tricky for vets and owners. “The question is, how do you make it easier?” says Gilor, who researches veterinary diabetes and has worked with several pharmaceutical companies that manufacture diabetes products. CGMs, he says, might offer a better alternativ

