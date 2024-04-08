Containers Being Removed from Cargo Ship in Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Unified Command has started removing containers from the cargo ship involved in the Baltimore bridge collapse . The containers are being removed to create access to the part of the bridge that fell on top of the ship. Unified Command , which includes various agencies and organizations, plans to remove the containers this week, weather permitting. They are also working to remove debris from the site to increase the channel for container ships.

The goal is to open the channel to larger commercial traffic, refloat the ship, and continue recovery efforts for missing individuals. Six construction workers were killed in the bridge collapse

Baltimore Bridge Collapse Cargo Ship Unified Command Containers Debris Channel Commercial Traffic Recovery Efforts

