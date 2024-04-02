Container Ship Collides with Bridge in Baltimore

Early Tuesday, a large container ship hit a bridge column in Baltimore, causing vehicles and people to fall into the river. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency and expressed gratitude for the rescue efforts.

The incident occurred when the vessel lost power. The U.S. Homeland Security Secretary stated that there is no evidence of intentional wrongdoing.

