Consuming Even a Modest Amount of Red Meat Increases Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

It’s long been known that consuming lots of red meat is harmful. But new research shows what even a modest amount can do to your body. Although red meat is rich in protein, vitamins, and micronutrients such as iron and zinc, experts agree that these can all be extracted from other sources. Proud of cutting back on your red meat consumption? A new study suggests it may not be enough.
Meat lovers could be boosting their risk of type 2 diabetes with as little as two servings of red meat per week, the research shows. And average Americans—as well as Australians, Argentines, Mongolians, and Serbians—consume more than 220 pounds of meat each year.(AJCN), demonstrates a closer association between processed or unprocessed red meat consumption and risk of developing type 2 diabetes than previously recognized. "We found a modest but statistically significant increase in risk with even two servings of red meat per week, and risk continued to increase with higher intakes," says Xiao Gu, the lead author on the study and a postdoctoral research fellow in the Harvard T.H
United States Headlines
