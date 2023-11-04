Consumer Reports Warns About Risks of Medical Credit Cards

Consumer Reports warns about the use of medical credit cards and the risks and high interest they carry. Medical debt can be debilitating. Nearly 100 million adults in the USA carry some form of medical debt, according to a 2022 Kaiser Family Foundation. If you’re having trouble paying your medical bills, it may be tempting to sign up for a medical credit card or medical loan offered by the health care provider
. But these options can have high interest rates, steep payment penalties, and do damage to your credit," said Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter Lisa Gill. "CareCredit’s convenient and transparent financing options make health and wellness care more affordable and can be used to pay for a wide range of health and wellness items," a Synchrony Financial spokesperson told Consumer Reports. But according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the average medical credit card carries a whopping 27% interest rate. That's much higher than the typical 16% for a general-purpose credit card. "Our research indicates that in many cases, patients who use these products end up worse off," the CFPB warned. Instead of signing up for a medical credit card or loan, ask your medical provider if they directly offer interest-free or low-interest payment plans
United States Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: komonews | Read more »
Source: NPRHealth | Read more »
Source: KTOOpubmedia | Read more »
Source: FoxNews | Read more »
Source: komonews | Read more »
Source: NBCLA | Read more »