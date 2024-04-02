Consumer Reports Tests Popular Paper Towel Brands for Clean-Up Efficiency

Consumer Reports’ testers just spent weeks putting six popular paper towel brands through a series of pick-up, strength, and absorbency tests to find out which ones clean up messes the best. “They’re not always the best option for the environment, but there are just some messes, like kid’s and pet’s messes, that you don’t want to clean up with a reusable paper towel,” said Consumer Reports’ Jodhaira Rodriguez.

For quickly cleaning up spills, you want a single sheet to hold as much liquid as possible, so testers calculated the absorbency of each paper towel. Testers also measured strength by slowly adding weighted test pellets into a cup held up by just a single wet paper towel until the paper towel gave out.The best paper towels scrubbed a piece of sandpaper for about 15 cycles before breaking down; the worst struggled after just six cycle

