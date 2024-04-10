Consumer Reports Calls for USDA to Drop Lunchables Over Sodium and Chemical Levels

Consumer Reports wants the U.S. Department of Agriculture ( USDA ) and its National School Lunch Program to drop Lunchables . The consumer-focused non-profit issued its call to the federal agency and started a petition on Tuesday, citing sodium and chemical levels that it said were found during comparisons and testing it conducted. The non-profit’s testing involved 12 prepackaged products from Lunchables and several other brands that it obtained from stores, according to a press release.

Grocery stores around the country sell a slew of different types of Lunchables made by Kraft Heinz. The food giant also makes two higher-protein Lunchables that are available through the National School Lunch Program, per Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports Director of Food Policy Brian Ronholm said the Lunchables and other products it tested "contain concerning levels of sodium and harmful chemicals that can lead to serious health problems over time." The non-profit’s testing involved 12 prepackaged lunch kits from Lunchables and several other brands, according to a press release. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE In the dozen store-bought lunch kits from Lunchables and other brands, Consumer Reports said testing suggested they featured "nearly a quarter to half of a child’s daily recommended limit for sodium." A comparison of those and the nutrition of the school-geared Lunchables suggested the latter contained more than the ones available to consumers, according to the non-profi

Consumer Reports USDA National School Lunch Program Lunchables Sodium Chemicals Health Problems Prepackaged Lunch Kits Nutrition

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Consumer Reports asks USDA to remove Lunchables from schools' lunch menusThe group found high levels of sodium and the presence of heavy metals in meal kits it tested. A Kraft Heinz spokesperson said all of its products meet strict safety standards.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

Consumer Reports calls on USDA to remove Lunchables from school lunches after chemical testingAfter tests found Lunchables contain high levels of lead, Consumer Reports is calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to remove the popular lunch kits…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Consumer Reports urges USDA to remove Lunchables from National School Lunch ProgramA new report from Consumer Reports said it recently compared the nutritional profiles of two Lunchables kits served in schools and found they have even higher levels of sodium than the Lunchables kits consumers can buy in stores.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Consumer Reports urges USDA to remove Lunchables from National School Lunch ProgramA new report from Consumer Reports said it recently compared the nutritional profiles of two Lunchables kits served in schools and found they have even higher levels of sodium than the Lunchables kits consumers can buy in stores.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Consumer Reports urges USDA to remove Lunchables from National School Lunch ProgramA new report from Consumer Reports said it recently compared the nutritional profiles of two Lunchables kits served in schools and found they have even higher levels of sodium than the Lunchables kits consumers can buy in stores.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Some 'Lunchables' snack kits contain lead, high sodium levels: Consumer ReportsLunchables and similar snack kit products should not be served in schools, according to a Consumer Reports watchdog group.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »