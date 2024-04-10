Consumer Reports Calls for USDA to Drop Lunchables Over Sodium and Chemical Levels

Consumer Reports wants the U.S. Department of Agriculture ( USDA ) and its National School Lunch Program to drop Lunchables . The consumer-focused non-profit issued its call to the federal agency and started a petition on Tuesday, citing sodium and chemical levels that it said were found during comparisons and testing it conducted. The non-profit’s testing involved 12 prepackaged products from Lunchables and several other brands that it obtained from stores, according to a press release.
Grocery stores around the country sell a slew of different types of Lunchables made by Kraft Heinz. The food giant also makes two higher-protein Lunchables that are available through the National School Lunch Program, per Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports Director of Food Policy Brian Ronholm said the Lunchables and other products it tested "contain concerning levels of sodium and harmful chemicals that can lead to serious health problems over time." The non-profit’s testing involved 12 prepackaged lunch kits from Lunchables and several other brands, according to a press release. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE In the dozen store-bought lunch kits from Lunchables and other brands, Consumer Reports said testing suggested they featured "nearly a quarter to half of a child’s daily recommended limit for sodium." A comparison of those and the nutrition of the school-geared Lunchables suggested the latter contained more than the ones available to consumers, according to the non-profi
