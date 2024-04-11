Consumer Prices Rise by 0.4% in March, Inflation Remains a Concern

The Consumer Price Index for March was just released. The monthly CPI number indicated that overall consumer prices roses by 0.4% in March, the same increase as the prior month. For the last year consumer prices have increased 3.5% up from 3.2% last month. With the increases since last December the proper monetary policy action is to raise interest rates now. As I have noted in prior columns, the inflation problem has not been solved.

Indeed, considering the rapid increase in oil prices over the last month or so, the CPI could hit more than 4% by June. In the recent past, the Fed has made two monetary policy errors which have resulted in the high and lasting inflation. A third mistake will be devasting. Inflation is a cancer that must be treated early and aggressively. The Fed failed to realize this in 2021 and failed again in 2023. Because of their failures inflation remains a very sticky problem. The core inflation rate is currently 3.8%, up from 3.7% last month. This core rate excludes price changes for food and energy. The core rate has remained in the 4% for the last six months. Inflation will accelerate in the coming months. Energy prices, which fell most of last year, have increased significantly. Oil prices have reached $90 per barrel, which has pushed the average price of gasoline to $3.60 per gallon nationwide. Much of the increase was incurred in the first week of Apri

Consumer Price Index CPI Consumer Prices Inflation Interest Rates Monetary Policy Oil Prices Core Inflation Rate Energy Prices Gasoline

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NEWSMAX / 🏆 16. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Japan Inflation: Tokyo Consumer Price Index climbs 2.6% YoY in March vs. 2.6% priorThe headline Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March rose 2.6% YoY following a 2.6% rise in the previous reading, the Statistics Bureau of Japan showed on Friday.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Consumer Prices Rise 3.5% in March, Reversing Progress in Inflation FightConsumer prices in the US rose 3.5% in March compared to a year ago, accelerating from the previous month and reversing progress made in the fight against inflation. Despite a decrease from the peak of 9%, inflation remains higher than the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2%. Housing and gasoline prices have contributed to the elevated inflation, while economic performance has been strong.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Inflation report March 2024: What the numbers say about consumer prices, interest ratesRob Wile is a breaking business news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

U.S. Consumer Price Index Shows Slight Increase in MarchThe U.S. consumer price index, the government's top measure for inflation, had a slight increase in the month of March as the price of goods and services increased by 3.5% in the 12-month period ending last month.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Consumer Price Index Rises in March, Defying ExpectationsThe consumer price index and core consumer price index both increased by 0.4 percent in March, surpassing expectations. Core inflation remained at 3.8 percent for the second consecutive month. The annualized headline CPI stands at 4.6 percent, challenging the belief that inflation was under control based on previous data. This marks the fourth consecutive month of inflation exceeding forecasts.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Consumer Price Index Rises 3.5% in March 2024The consumer price index increased by 3.5% on an annual basis in March 2024, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. While there are some positive aspects such as food prices and household buying power, inflation seems to be persisting due to higher prices for consumer staples and housing.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »