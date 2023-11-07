Consumer Price Index Rises 3.2% in October

The October consumer price index increased 3.2% on an annual basis, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly inflation report. Gasoline prices were a big driver of the reduction in October, economists said. Housing inflation also continued to cool. A customer holds a fuel nozzle at a Shell gas station in Hercules, California, U.S., on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

However, price pressures remain under the surface and it may take a while for them to return to their pre-Covid pandemic baseline, economists said. "The disinflationary trend is in place," said Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo Economics. "But we're getting into a harder part of the cycle.

