Consumer Price Index Rises 3.2% in October

CNBC1 min.

The October consumer price index increased 3.2% on an annual basis, driven by gasoline prices and cooling housing inflation. Price pressures remain under the surface, economists say.

The October consumer price index increased 3.2% on an annual basis, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly inflation report. Gasoline prices were a big driver of the reduction in October, economists said. Housing inflation also continued to cool. A customer holds a fuel nozzle at a Shell gas station in Hercules, California, U.S., on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

President Joe Biden called on Congress to suspend the federal gasoline tax, a largely symbolic move by an embattled president running out of options to ease pump prices weighing on his party's political prospects. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images, continuing a broad slowdown as gasoline prices retreated during the month. However, price pressures remain under the surface and it may take a while for them to return to their pre-Covid pandemic baseline, economists said. "The disinflationary trend is in place," said Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo Economics. "But we're getting into a harder part of the cycle.

