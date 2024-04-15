Consumer Inflation Data for March and the Outlook for Rate Cuts

Using early-Monday-morning prices as a guide, the implied probability is heavily skewed toward no rate cuts for the next two FOMC meetings in May and June. For the September policy meeting the current forecast is too close to call and is a coin toss in terms of guesstimating.
Traders are closely watching the spread between the 2-year yield and effective Fed funds rate for insight into how the outlook for policy evolves. Notably, the gap between these rates has recently narrowed significantly after the 2-year yield rebounded – a sign that the market is downgrading the odds for a near-term rate cut.
For the moment, the world is closely monitoring how and when Israel will react. “Israel can’t allow such a large attack over Israel without some kind of response, be it small or large,” an Israeli official in the prime minister’s office tells NBC News. “It’s up to the war Cabinet to decide now.
Consumer Inflation Rate Cuts FOMC Meetings Policy Outlook Treasury Yield
