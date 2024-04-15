Consumer Inflation Data for March and the Outlook for Rate Cuts

Using early-Monday-morning prices as a guide, the implied probability is heavily skewed toward no rate cuts for the next two FOMC meetings in May and June. For the September policy meeting the current forecast is too close to call and is a coin toss in terms of guesstimating.

Traders are closely watching the spread between the 2-year yield and effective Fed funds rate for insight into how the outlook for policy evolves. Notably, the gap between these rates has recently narrowed significantly after the 2-year yield rebounded – a sign that the market is downgrading the odds for a near-term rate cut.

For the moment, the world is closely monitoring how and when Israel will react. “Israel can’t allow such a large attack over Israel without some kind of response, be it small or large,” an Israeli official in the prime minister’s office tells NBC News. “It’s up to the war Cabinet to decide now.

Consumer Inflation Rate Cuts FOMC Meetings Policy Outlook Treasury Yield

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Investingcom / 🏆 450. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNBC Daily Open: U.S. consumer sentiment stays stable amid inflation worriesAmerican consumer sentiment seems to be holding steady even as inflation concerns linger.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Falls as Inflation Expectations RiseU.S. consumer sentiment and Americans' view on the economy both fell more than expected in April, as inflation expectations rose.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

US consumer sentiment falls more than expected as inflation fears riseU.S. consumer sentiment declined in April while Americans' inflation expectations increased as rising prices continue to take a toll on household budgets.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Consumer sentiment momentum stalls along with progress against inflationConsumer sentiment isn't terrible, and it's not great. And an update Friday to a well-known index showed little change.

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »

US consumer sentiment slips; inflation expectations increaseUS consumer sentiment slips; inflation expectations increase

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

US consumer sentiment falls slightly as outlook for inflation worsensConsumer sentiment about the U.S. economy has ticked down but remains near a recent high, with Americans’ outlook largely unchanged this year

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »